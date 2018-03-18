Village watchman shot dead in Naga City

A barangay tanod (village watchman) was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Barangay South Poblacion, Naga City on March 17, Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as Renante Fernandez, 36, from Barangay South Poblacion who succumbed to a gunshot wound on his back.

According to SPO1 Kent Cabrera of Naga City Police, Fernandez was playing an illegal card game, locally known as “tong-its” before the incident happened.

Residents rushed the victim to the nearest hospital but failed to make it.

Cabrera and his team are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive of the attack.