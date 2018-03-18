4 die in Manila Pavilion fire – official

Four people died and six others were hurt when fire broke out at the Manila Pavilion hotel Sunday morning, an official of the Manila Disaster Risk and Reduction Management (MDRRMO) said.

MDRRMO Director Johnny Yu said they recorded a total of 10 casualties so far from the blaze that reportedly started at the second floor of the hotel-casino.

They were all rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital, he said.

Yu also said that there were still people trapped on the fifth floor of the hotel.

“Around 19 to 20,” he said, referring to people believed still on the upper floor.

The fire started at about 9:30 a.m. and reached Task Bravo at 11:30 a.m.