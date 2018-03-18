Three minors, attacker injured in Talisay shooting

CEBU CITY–Three children were wounded after an irate neighbor barged into their home on Saturday night and tried to kill their father at Sitio Mananga 2 in Talisay City, about 12 km south of here.

The children were identified as Arian, 9; Jasper, 6; and John Paul,2, – all surnamed Dayanan.

They suffered wounds on their bodies after they were hit by pellets from an improvised shotgun allegedly fired by their neighbor Ricky Bustillo.

Police said the victims were recuperating at the Talisay District Hospital where they were declared out of danger.

Bustillo, 40, was placed under hospital arrest after he was also hit in the abdomen and right arm during a scuffle with the victims’ father, Rolly. SPO1 Aquilles Cabando of the Talisay City Police Station said Bustillo and Rolly had a heated argument past 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Bustillo went home to get his shotgun and then barged into the victims’ house.

He shot Rolly but instead hit the three children who were sleeping with their father. Rolly grappled with Bustillo to take the shotgun away from the suspect.

The shotgun instead went off and hit Bustillo on the abdomen and right arm.