Canadian diver found dead

POLICE at Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu are investigating the cause of a female Canadian’s death during a diving activity at past 11 a.m. last Saturday.

SPO4 Carlos Condino of the Daanbantayan police said Canadian Jenny Gen Keung Wong was with diving master Wilmar Ypsor of Exotic Dive Shop and seven other divers on board a motor banca for a diving activity at Isla de Gato located between the northernmost tip of Daanbantayan and Malapascua Island.

Condino said the 35-year-old Ypsor told police that he noticed that Wong wasn’t moving after she dove into the waters and he immediately brought her back to the banca.

Ypsor and the other divers rushed Wong to the nearest hospital but she failed to make it.

Senior Insp. Irish Delim, Daanbantayan police precinct chief, said the doctors told them that there is no evidence indicating that there was foul play involved in Wong’s death.

Delim said they are trying to contact the victim’s family to inform them of her death.