Tanod shot dead inside hut

A BARANGAY tanod or village watchman was shot dead inside a nipa hut at Sitio Tinago, Barangay South Poblacion in Naga City at 10 p.m. last Saturday.

SPO1 Kent Cabrera of the Naga City police precinct identified the 36-year-old victim as Tenants Fernandez.

The victim, a drug surrenderer, sustained a gunshot wound on the back that caused his death, Cabrera said.

Fernandez was playing a card game locally known as tong-its with three others inside the hut when the unidentified suspect managed to sneak in the area and shoot the tanod through a hole in the hut.

A bleeding Fernandez managed to run outside along with his three companions to escape the resulting gunfire.

But he didn’t go too far before he slumped on the ground dead, Cabrera said.

The assailant fled the area and a police investigation into the incident is ongoing.