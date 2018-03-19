Jealousy eyed as motive of husband in stabbing wife in Candijay

A husband ended his life after stabbing his wife several times in Barangay La Union, Candijay town, Bohol at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Police identified the housewife as Mary Anne Amoguis, and the husband as Victor Amoguis, a carpenter.

Senior Police Officer 1 Joseph Bayron, desk officer of Candijay police station, told Cebu Daily News, that the husband was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The desk officer also said that the husband was jealous when he saw his wife with another man prior to the incident.