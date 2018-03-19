Three assailants on the loose after shooting jail inspector
A jail inspector of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) sustained a gunshot wound on his neck while he was inside his vehicle along R. Duterte Street corner V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at around 7:30 a.m., Monday.
The victim is 53-year-old Edwin Sarcon, who was on his way to the BJMP regional office when a gunman riding a motorcycle fired shots at him.
Police investigators disclosed that three unidentified assailants were involved in the said incident.
Senior Police Officer 1 Winston Ybañez of the city police homicide section told Cebu Daily News that they will try to get a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area to identify the assailants.
Meanwhile, Jail Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, the regional director of BJMP Central Visayas (BJMP-7), said that they will wait for the results of the investigation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.