Three assailants on the loose after shooting jail inspector

A jail inspector of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) sustained a gunshot wound on his neck while he was inside his vehicle along R. Duterte Street corner V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at around 7:30 a.m., Monday.

The victim is 53-year-old Edwin Sarcon, who was on his way to the BJMP regional office when a gunman riding a motorcycle fired shots at him.

Police investigators disclosed that three unidentified assailants were involved in the said incident.

Senior Police Officer 1 Winston Ybañez of the city police homicide section told Cebu Daily News that they will try to get a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area to identify the assailants.

Meanwhile, Jail Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, the regional director of BJMP Central Visayas (BJMP-7), said that they will wait for the results of the investigation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).