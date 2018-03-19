Osmeña slams RDC on barred traffic projects

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña slammed the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) following reports that the latter barred the projects proposed by Cebu City North District Rep. Raul Del Mar during their conference last Friday, March 16.

Osmeña added that RDC -7 did not do anything to help solve the traffic problems in Metro Cebu, particularly in Cebu City.

“Nothing. They are not doing anything to help. Period,” the mayor said in a press briefing earlier this noon.

Last Friday, Del Mar walked out of the RDC Full Council Meeting at the Montebello Villa Hotel after finding out that three underpass projects in the city’s north district, which he pushed for were excluded.

Del mar expressed that he does not have any plans on attending future meetings of the RDC.

The RDC – 7 will be holding a press conference this afternoon pertaining to the traffic problem in Cebu City.