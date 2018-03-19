Capitol turns over P5M aid to beneficiaries

ABOUT P5 million worth of tools and equipment were distributed to various beneficiaries by the provincial government as part of their Caravan of Services program.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III led the distribution of tools and equipment to farmers worth P427,000 while 100-year-old Marcelo Elladora of Toledo City received P50,000 in cash plus a plaque as a recipient of the Centenarian Award

A 40-footer Foldable Emergency Shelter van was also allocated to the Balamban Provincial Hospital.