Turning business dreams into a reality

BUSINESS enthusiasts all over Cebu took part in one of the biggest and longest-running franchising displays in the country with the launching of the 19th Cebu Franchise Expo last March 1 at the Cebu Trade Hall at SM City Cebu.

The three-day event showcased a total of seventy-two businesses from different industries such as food, beauty, health, fashion, real estate, banking, gadgets, pet grooming and supplies, and many others.

Rudolf A. Kotik, a member of the Filipino International Franchise Association and founder of RK Franchise Consultancy Inc., said that most of the participants of the expo are from outside Cebu, mostly Manila.

“Most of the exhibitors are from outside Cebu who would like to get franchises here, that’s why they’re coming from all over the place,” he said.

He also shared the great amount of attention that the expo is able to garner every year.

“Every year it’s actually a great success, that’s why we are able to fill up the hall. Because every year, companies are successful in finding franchises for their businesses,” he explained.

RK Franchise Consultancy Inc. is a local company that started in 1997 which aims to develop companies that want to go into franchising.

“If you have a company and you want to franchise it out, we help you. We prepare for you the legal aspect, we prepare for you the operations manual, we do the marketing aspect, we do everything that you need to be a professional franchiser,” Kotik explained.

Kotik also conducted a seminar on franchising and trademarking last Saturday to explain how franchising works.

According to him, the goal of the expo is really to better acquaint the Cebuanos with the franchising business.

“This is why we are bringing franchisers to Cebu, to make them aware of franchising and to offer franchising opportunities to the Cebuanos,” he added.