Food Safety Workshop slated on March 21-23

GREAT service requires the best training. Immerse in a unique learning experience with food safety consultant Tet Tobes of Tobes Environmental Consulting in her 3-day training workshop for food safety officers on March 21-23.

Participants will not only be involved in group workshops but will get to have one-on-one consultations as well.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be fully equipped with better skills and knowledge in the food business.

For details and inquiries, email tettobesems@gmail.com.