Food Safety Workshop slated on March 21-23
By Joanne Benedicto March 19,2018
GREAT service requires the best training. Immerse in a unique learning experience with food safety consultant Tet Tobes of Tobes Environmental Consulting in her 3-day training workshop for food safety officers on March 21-23.
Participants will not only be involved in group workshops but will get to have one-on-one consultations as well.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be fully equipped with better skills and knowledge in the food business.
For details and inquiries, email tettobesems@gmail.com.
