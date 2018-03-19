Cebu bets Ateneo de Cebu, UV start strong in NBTC National Finals

Cebu’s University of the Visayas (UV) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu puled off victories at the start of their stints in the 2018 SM-NBTC National Finals in Manila on Monday.

The Magis Eagles, last year’s runners up in this tournament, thwarted the University of Assumption San Fernando, 82-36, at the Palm Coast Marina basketball court.

Ateneo de Cebu barged into the Sweet 16 of the tournament with the win.

Cebu leg champion UV also stamped its class, authoring a 100-73 beatdown of the University of Luzon to also barge into the Sweet 16 round.