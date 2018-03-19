Doggo rushes to its human owner after sustaining burnt injuries and we can’t help but feel sad
A picture is worth a thousand words.
This old adage was proven again after a photo of a domestic dog was uploaded online and drew raves on social media following a fire in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on Monday afternoon.
While the residents were rushing to safety, a female dog raced to its owner. Face burnt but still manages to cope when her owner came to comfort her.
Dog and pet enthusiasts on social media expressed mixed emotion after seeing the image.
As of this writing, the photo of Tonee Despojo that was uploaded on Cebu Daily News’ Facebook page drew 3k reactions and 834 shares.
