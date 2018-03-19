Senate OKs national ID system on final reading

A BILL that would establish the first national ID system in the country has been approved by the Senate on third and final reading.

Voting 17-2, senators voted on Monday to approve Senate Bill No. 1738 known as “An Act Establishing the Philippine Identification System.”

The two who voted against the measure were Senators Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros.

The same measure was approved by the House of Representatives in September last year. Once ratified by both chambers, the bill will be transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for signature before it becomes a law.