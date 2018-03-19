School heads told: Have simple graduation rites

Keep graduation ceremonies simple and not extravagant.”

Amaryllis Villarmia, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) information officer, said that this is DepEd-7’s reminder to school heads as the department sets the schedule for the commencement exercises from April 2 to April 6, 2018.

“To avoid collection of contributions, (the) graduation ceremony should be simple. The schedule for the graduation is based on our school year calendar with 202 number of school days, where 195 school days are non-negotiable while the rest are intended for seminars and trainings,” Villarmia said.

She said that based on DepEd Order No. 41 or the No Collection Policy of the department, if a teacher or school head violates the order, she can be suspended or terminated from the service, depending on the gravity of his/her violation.

“DepEd-7 will conduct an investigation if we will receive a complaint against a teacher or school head. They will undergo due process,” she added.

Wearing a toga should not also be mandatory in the conduct of commencement exercise.

She said that for this year, only grade 6 and senior high school students are the ones who will undergo a graduation ceremony, while kinder II and grade 10 students will only commence a moving up activity. “Also, non-participation in extracurricular activities or any other activities like educational tours should not be a basis for a student to fail in their class,” she said.

Villarmia estimated that around 90,000 senior high school students will graduate this year, excluding senior high school students from Negros Oriental.

She also reminded school heads not to invite politicians to speak about their agenda or platforms.

“Especially that barangay elections are approaching, so we are reiterating that a graduation ceremony is not a venue for politicians for their political agenda,” Villarmia added.

Last January, the department had already started accepting enrollees for school year 2018 to 2019.

She also revealed that DepEd is also considering to transfer the schedule of the opening of class from June to August.

Though, Villarmia said that she still doesn’t have any details about this plan and that they are just waiting for orders from their central office.