No stranded commuters in Piston rally

ABOUT 60 members of the militant transport group Piston held a rally yesterday to denounce anew the government’s mass transport modernization program but commuters weren’t stranded on the streets this time.

Cebu City Hall had buses on standby to fetch any stranded commuter but yesterday’s rally didn’t disrupt the continued operation of passenger jeepneys whose drivers and operators constitute the bulk of Piston’s membership.

“Wala naka-balda ilang strike. Pero nisaad naman hinoon to sila nga walay strike mahitabo only pagpagawas lang sa ilang sentiment (Their strike didn’t cripple our public transport. Before the strike they promised there will be no strike but only a rally where they air their sentiments),” said Councilor David Tumulak, a deputy mayor for police concerns.

The rally held in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) regional office is part of a nationwide protest of Piston against the mass transport modernization program that took effect this year.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said yesterday’s rally was generally peaceful and didn’t disrupt traffic flow in the city.

Giovanni Rosales, Piston Cebu City Chapter leader, said thousands of drivers will be out of work if government continues with phasing out jeepneys aged 15 years old and above.

“Dili ni angay sa mga pobre. Di mi ka afford bisan mag-coop. Ang maka beniposiyo mga dagkong business ra (It is anti-poor. We cannot afford to acquire these new jeepneys even if we form a cooperative. Only the big operators will benefit from this program),” Rosales said.

He waned that more protests will come as the program is implemented.

In Cebu City, brand new electric jeepneys or e-jeepneys that run on solar power are expected to ply the streets in the coming months.

Regional LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon advised jeepney operators to form a cooperative and apply for a loan at the Development Bank of the Philippines for them to acquire e-jeeps.