Stilt houses no longer allowed at fire-ravage Sitio Paradise

FIRE victims whose houses were built on stilts along the shores of Sitio Paradise, Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City, will have little or no chance of rebuilding their homes.

This developed after the city government of Lapu-Lapu and Barangay Pajo decided to have a reblocking of the fire-hit area.

“Naay reblocking daw ipatuman. Pero ampo lang mi nga apil mi sa makabalik. Naa man gud mi sa dagat dapit,” said Bennett Rulida II, who had a stilt house in Sitio Paradise. (They told us that there will be a reblocking. But I hope we will be allowed to go back to our place. We are living at the coastal side of Sitio Paradise)

Rulida, 47, said that they have been living in Sitio Paradise for more than 30 years and have nowhere to go if they will not be allowed to go back to their area.

The Rulida family is among the 528 families and 855 households affected by last Friday’s fire. Also affected were 327 renters.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan told Cebu Daily News that before residents could go back to their places, a reblocking will be done as agreed by both the city government and the fire victims.

A two-meter wide road will be built in the area, the village chief said as well as a three-meter easement zone that would greatly affect those who used to live in the coastal part of Sitio Paradise.

“Actually kana karon sila (residents used to live in stilt houses) duna namay plano ang (city government) nila. Considered mana sila nga anaa sa danger zone so bawal na, dili na puwede makabalik (in their area),” said Chan.

(Actually the city government already have plans for the residents who used to live in stilt houses. Since they are considered living in a danger zone so they are prohibited from rebuilding their houses)

Chan said that the barangay is also planning to ask private companies to give the fire victims relocation sites.

“Pahimangnoan usab nato sila nga papangitaon nalang pud og laing lugar (We will also ask them to find their own relocation site),” Chan said.

Chan said that as of yesterday, they are still counting the number of residents who lived in stilt houses as part of validating their data of fire victims.