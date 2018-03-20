All Parian police personnel relieved after extortion controversy
By Benjie B. Talisic March 20,2018
Chief Supt.Robert Quenery, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) ordered the relief of all personnel of Parian police precinct starting today.
The order came after the arrest of a police officer who was caught extorting money from a drug suspect in a sting operation conducted by agents of the Counter Intelligence Task Force on Monday afternoon.
PO3 Ritchie Saquilabon was arrested yesterday during the entrapment operation in a Cebu City barangay while Saquilabon’s two colleagues managed to escape.
The Parian Police Precinct, which is under the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has 39 uniformed personnel.
Quenery also gathered all police precinct chiefs of Cebu City in a meeting on Tuesday morning.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.