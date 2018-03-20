Labor group demands for P120 wage increase

A petition for a P120 minimum wage increase will be filed before the office of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB – 7) either this afternoon or tomorrow morning by the Associated Labor Unions – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU – TUCP).

In a press conference today, ALU – TUCP Regional Vice President lawyer Nora Analyn Diego said their proposal covers all employees in Central Visayas.

The current minimum wage in Central Visayas is only P308.34.

“Why P120? To reach with the buying capacity of the current minimum wage of P366. It’s P366 not P308,” said Diego.

“We’re very confident that the RTWPB will approve our petition. One, because of the effects of TRAIN (Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion) law. Second, we’re not making up the figures. It comes from the government,” Diego added.