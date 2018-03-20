Sugbu Mighty Dragons men’s team settle for bronze in Taiwan

The Sugbu Mighty Dragons men’s team bagged a bronze medal in the 2018 Hualien Pacific International Dragon Boat Race in Taiwan last weekend.

The Mighty Dragons clocked 52.72 seconds in the 200-meter open category won by champions Dongshan Xianggongsuo Dragon Boat Team (52.41 seconds), and runner-up Wulai Taiya Dragon Boat Team (52.5 seconds).

Its ladies team, meanwhile, won the minor finals in last weekend’s Paddle for Womanity in Tambobo Bay in Siaton town, Negros Oriental.

“We had the second best time in the elims, but the race format qualified us only for the minor finals,” said team spokesperson Atty. Haide Acuña.

Acuña added that they dueled against Umagu Chix with Sticks, and Tambobo Bay Paddlers in that round.

In the major finals, the Philippine Navy, a renowned powerhouse team in the country, dominated the 300m race in one minute, and 50.64 seconds. The Dumaguete Yellow Fins came in second with a 1:58.67 clocking while BSU Tacloban took the last podium spot with a time of 1:59.22 .

The Mighty Dragons will prepare next for a major race dubbed Surigao International Dragon Boat Summer Festival on May 25-26 at the Surigao City Boulevard.