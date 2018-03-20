6 alleged rebels test negative for gunpowder residue

The six persons tagged as communist rebels and arrested by the military in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental last March 3 tested negative for gunpowder residue.

A copy of the paraffin tests conducted by Negros Oriental Provincial Crime Laboratory was secured by the families of the respondent on Monday.

Grace Albasin, the mother of arrested militant youth leader Myles Albasin Myles, said the result negated that claims of the military that there was an armed encounter between them and the respondents shortly before the latter were arrested.

“I am not a lawyer and it is not for me to say that this (parrafin test result) will weaken the case filed (by the military) against my daughter. The thing is it is going to somewhat prove that there was no encounter contrary to the claims of the military,” said Grace in an interview on Tuesday.

Her daughter, Albasin, a Mass Communication graduate of UP Cebu and secretary-general of Anakbayan Cebu, are facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives at the Negros Oriental Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Dumaguete City following their arrest last March 3.

The 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army said they recovered from the respondents four M-16 assault rifles with M-203 grenade launcher, and two M-4 assault rifles.

The respondents were given until last Monday, March 19, to submit their counter-affidavits to refute the allegations.

However, they failed to do so on time.

Grace said it took some time before they were able to arrange the schedules of their lawyers. They were also not able to present to the prosecutor the result of the paraffin test conducted on the respondents.

During a clarificatory hearing last Monday, the respondents were told that the resolutin of the cases will be released anytime.

“We’re hoping that the cases against my daughter and her companions will dismissed. Otherwise, we face the court and go through the arduous legal process,” Grace said.

The respondents are represented by lawyers Ian Sapayan and Benjamin Ramos.

“There are just two ways here. Either the cases will be dismissed or we proceed to the court,” Grace said.

Aside from Albasin, also arrested and charged by the military were Carlo Ybañez, 18, and a resident of Mandaue City; Ajomar Indico, 29, and Randel Hermino, 19—both natives of Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental; Joel Baylosis, 18, of Mabinay town; and Bernard Guillen, 18, of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

The respondents remain at the Negros Oriental Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center while the prosecutor has yet to resolve the cases against them.