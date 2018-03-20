Neighbors complaint led to arrest of Talisay peddler

Various complaints on his illegal drug activities led to the arrest of a suspected peddler in Talisay City, late on Monday afternoon.

Police collared Roldan Tancinco, 27, for possession of 27 small sachets of suspected shabu worth at least P14,000.

Inspector Inarvic Florence of the Talisay City Police Station said at least five of Tancinco’s neighbors sent a text message to their police hotline since early this month to report Tancinco’s illegal drug activities.

Florence said they placed Tancinco under surveillance for at least two weeks before the buy-bust operation around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Tancinco was arrested outside of his residence in Sitio Tigib, Barangay Lagtang after a police poseur buyer bought a sachet of shabu from him.

Florence said that Tancinco is a “newly identified peddler.” They are yet to look into the history of his drug peddling activities and identify his supplier.

Tancinco is now detained at the Talisay police precinct while police prepare a complaint for the illegal possession of drugs against him.