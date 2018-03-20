Council to CCTO: Consider implementation of one-way traffic in some south Cebu City roads

Members of the Cebu City Council have asked the City Transportation Office to study the possibility of implementing a one-way traffic scheme along F. Llamas, E. Sabellano and Tres de Abril Streets during the peak hours.

The proposal which Counciloy Raymond Alvin Garcia introduced to the council during their Tuesday afternoon session will also cover the corners of Macopa Street and Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

Garcia said the move, if implement, could help address congestion problems at the city’s southern coorridor which resulted from the ongoing underpass construction along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will give CCTO the leeway to do the needed traffic evaluation.

“I don’t mind him trying it… That’s good. I’m not against it. I’ll thank the City Council for helping out,” said Osmeña.