Fire hits Basak; 300 families homeless

Another 300 families or 1,500 individuals were rendered homeless in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City as a massive fire hit 300 houses and around 50 stores shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Basak Barangay Captain Isabelito Darnayla said the fire reportedly started in one of the houses located at the back of E & P Arcade, a three-storey commercial complex located along Maximo Patalinjug Avenue.

The houses in the area are made of light materials, which contributed to the quick spreading of the fire to nearby houses and stores.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Only four days ago, a massive fire also hit the neighboring barangay of Pajo, which razed 400 houses to the ground and caused the death of two children.

“Wa gyud ko magtuo nga kami diay sunod maigo sa sunog, bag-o ra gyud ko nakahatag og 26 ka sakong bugas ni Kapitan Junard Chan para sa ilang mga fire victims,” said Darnayla. (I never expected that fire will hit our barangay. We just handed 26 sacks of rice to Barangay Captain Junard Chan for their fire victims.)

Darnayla said the fire victims will be temporarily housed at the barangay gymnasium. They will also the persmission of the Department of Education Lapu-Lapu Division if they can utilized the rooms of Basak Elementary School.

Darnayla said he will immediately gather the barangay councilors so they can declare a state of calamity. Doing so will enable them to access the calamity funds and provide food and other necessities for the victims.

Asked if the resident can still rebuild their houses after clearing is done, Darnayla said it will depend on the decision of the lot owner.

The said area is adjacent to a major supermarket, which had reportedly acquired another lot in the same area for future expansion.

SFO3 Climaco Salisid, fire investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District said, they received the fire alarm at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Because of the massive fire, they immediately declared it to Task Force Alpha. At 3:14 p.m., it was already raised to general alarm.

The fire was under control at 4:10 p.m.