Cebu grab tops Medical Technologist Licensure examination

A graduate of the Southwestern University placed second during the March 2018 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination.

Amabelle Son Marquez got an average of 90.40 percent while Alvin Bahin, a graduate of Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation placed 1st with a rating of 90.50 percent.

Other topnotchers are Chelseah Denise Torres (3rd, 90.30 percent) of University of the Philippines- Manila; Marjie Interno (4th, 90.20 percent) of Far Eastern University-Manila, Jay Gabriel Diesto (5th, 90.10 percent); Hervae Ordoño (6th, 89.60 percent) of Saint Louis University; Joshua Miguel Acorda (7th, 89.50) of Cagayan State University-Andrews Campus (TUG); Xenia Plaza (8th, 89.40 percent) of Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation; Shane Marie Piamonte (9th, 89.20 percent) of Saint Louis University; and Imee Rose Cunanan of Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation got the last spot with a rating of 89.10 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commision (PRC) on March 20, Tuesday evening.

Of the 3,644 examinees, only 2,648 passed the examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.