No powder burns on Mabinay 6

Six persons that were tagged as communist rebels by the military and arrested in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental, last March 3 tested negative for gunpowder residue.

A copy of the paraffin tests conducted by Negros Oriental Provincial Crime Laboratory was secured by the families of the respondents last Monday.

Grace Albasin, mother of arrested militant youth leader Myles Albasin, said the result negated the military’s claims that there was an armed encounter between them and the respondents shortly before the group’s arrest.

Her daughter, a Mass Communication graduate of UP Cebu and former secretary-general of the militant leftist group Anakbayan Cebu, faces charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives at the Negros Oriental Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Dumaguete City.

The 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army said they recovered from the respondents four M-16 assault rifles with M-203 grenade launcher, and two M-4 assault rifles.

The respondents were given until last Monday, March 19, to submit their counter-affidavits, but they failed to do so on time.

The elder Albasin said it took some time before they arranged the schedules of their lawyers.

They were also unable to present to the prosecutor the paraffin test results.

During a clarificatory hearing last Monday, the respondents were told that the resolution of the cases will be released anytime soon.

“We’re hoping that the cases against my daughter and her companions will be dismissed,” Albasin said.