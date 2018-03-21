Parian Police Station cops relieved

ALL of the 39 policemen of the Parian Police Station were relieved on Tuesday following the arrest of one of its police officers who was caught extorting money from a drug suspect.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they are looking into the possibility that PO3 Ritchie Saquilabon connived with some of his colleagues in the police station in conducting illegal operations.

During the entrapment operation, Saquilabon was allegedly accompanied by two other policemen but the latter managed to elude arrest.

Quenery, however, did not reveal the names of the two other policemen while the investigation continues.

The Regional Internal Affairs Service was given 30 days to conduct an in-depth probe and give their recommendations.

“I express my disappointment over what happened. I’m disheartened primarily because we are trying to get the sympathy of the public in carrying out our programs. But here goes these policemen who destroy the image of the Philippine National Police,” Quenery said.

The other personnel of the Parian Police Station will undergo a refresher seminar for 15 days on moral development and their primary roles as policemen.

Among those who will join the training is Chief Insp. Ramoncelio Sawan, the chief of the Parian Police Station.

“We will observe what happens after the seminar. From there, we will give them new assignments,” Quenery said.

Chief Insp. Paul Albotra was appointed as chief of the Parian police.

Last Monday, agents of the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) arrested PO3 Saquilabon in an entrapment operation at the corner of Sanciangko and Junquera streets in Cebu City.

The operation stemmed from a complaint by the mother of a drug suspect who was arrested by the police in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Gloria Labus, 64, claimed that Saquilabon asked for P20,000 in exchange for the release of her son Ritchie.

The policeman also allegedly promised not to file charges against the drug suspect if the latter’s family would give in to his demand.

Labus agreed to meet with Saquilabon on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after he received the money from Labus, Saquilabon was arrested by the CITF operatives.

Saquilabon was detained at the Fuente Police Station pending the filing of charges against him for extortion and violation of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Station, said Saquilabon’s arrest served as a lesson for all policemen to stop engaging in illegal activities.

We’ve been doing our best to clean our ranks. There are just those who do not stop their illegal operations. They must be thrown out of the organization,” he said.

Doria said all police stations in Cebu City shall be monitored to make sure they don’t engage in illegal operations.