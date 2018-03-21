Duron to vie in Camotes MTB race

CEBUANO rider Jun Duron will compete in the 11th San Francisco Camotes Cross Country Mountain Bike Challenge on Camotes Island, Cebu, this Sunday.

Duron will be going up against the likes of 2016 masters category champion 36-year-old Dongkey Sanchez in the masters category.

Champion Joseph Miller won’t be defending his crown as he is nursing an ankle injury he sustained during his trail run practice last week.

Last Sunday, Duron finished fourth in the masters category of the Consolacion Mountain Bike Duathlon 2.0 in Consolacion town. He said he is still recovering from that grueling race.

“As of now, practice is still light so that I can recover from muscle pain I got from the Lacion race so that I won’t be so bruised up,” said Duron.

The 32-year-old Talisaynon looks to boost his moral once again after a disappointing finish in the 7-11 Trail Series last February in Rizal.

He also finished 29th among elites in the Asian Mountain Bike Series in Rizal last March 10.

Tournament director Joel Baring said that categories include the juniors/seniors, masters, veterans, beginners, executive, all camotes bikers, and golden boys. He also added they are expecting 100 bikers to join including those from the cities of Baybay and Ormoc, and Isabel town in Leyte.

The annual race is sponsored by the local government unit of San Francisco, and Jun Amores.