Unified training program expected to make Central Visayas a ‘more solid’ team

COACHES have praised the unified training program initiated by the Cebu City government for the student athletes who will be representing the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2018, which will be held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur from April 15 to 21.

Bohol boxing coach Domingo Salces said he appreciates this program because not only will the CVIRAA athletes be able to have a continuous unified training, they will also be able to bond with their fellow athletes, which he said is a big factor going to the Palaro.

Salces’ sentiments were echoed by Roque Cesar A. Montecalvo of Bogo City, who said that the program is very good because everything pertaining to the Palaro was attended to from the time the CVIRAA meet ended last February in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan expressed his gratitude to the Cebu City government headed by Mayor Tomas Osmeña for initiating the unified training program through the efforts of Councilor Augustus “Joy” Young in cooperation with the Cebu City Sports Commission headed by its Chairman Edward Hayco and Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) headed by its Manager Ricky Ballesteros.

“This move by Cebu City will make the Central Visayas a more solid team and shows that CVIRAA is not only for Cebu City but for Central Visayas,” said Dagatan last night during the welcome party held for the athletes at the CCSC gym.

About 200 athletes from all over Central Visayas were formally welcomed by Francis Ramirez, the DepEd Cebu City Division Sports Coordinator.

Cebu City alloted a budget of P4 Million for the training, board and lodging (3 meals and 2 snacks) of all CVIRAA athletes who will all be housed at the CCSC from March 19 to April 6.