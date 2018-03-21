ABAI WANTS REVENGE

Cebuano Fajardo remembers losing to San Mig Coffee, crying and destroying PC

Game Tomorrow

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – San Miguel Beer vs Magnolia

It is safe to say that San Miguel Beer, winning the last three All-Flipino titles, has built a dynasty in the Philippine Basketball Association.

It started just after Magnolia’s ended in 2014, when the team, then known as San Mig Coffee, won a total of four straight titles and eventually the league’s fifth Grand Slam.

It was in that season’s Governors’ Cup — the last jewel of the Triple Crown sweep — that San Miguel started its ascent by fighting it out with the Mixers for the championship, but losing in the end.

And it is the result of that title series that makes Cebuano June Mar Fajardo so determined to win this one at the Hotshots’ expense.

“I cried after losing that series,” Fajardo, then a rookie, said in Filipino during the pre-Finals presscon Wednesday. “I destroyed my PC (personal computer) at home in frustration. My parents saw me cry.”

“I want to win this one and get back at them (Hotshots) so I can buy a new PC,” he said with a smile.

The 6-foot-10 reigning four-time MVP from Pinamungajan town, western Cebu certainly could have bought a replacement for that unit with the money he makes as the best player in the league. He obviously just wanted to emphasize a point to show that hunger will not be an issue for him and the Beermen when they begin their quest for a historic fourth straight All-Filipino crown tomorrow against sister-team Magnolia.

History will indeed be the biggest driving force for San Miguel here as a fourth straight championship will immortalize this team for good.

San Miguel will enter the best-of-seven series again tagged as the overwhelming favorite with Fajardo highlighting its balances roster.

Fajardo has been the most dominant one-man force in the league and San Miguel’s starting unit is without doubt one of the best, not only of this generation, but of the past and the years to come.

Superstar Magnolia guard Paul Lee, whether jokingly or not, summed up how big a task he and his Hotshots will start facing in two days when he told reporters in Filipino on Tuesday this: “We hope to win one, or two games.”

But being the battle-toughened fighter that he is, Lee also said, “It wouldn’t be bad if we win four (games).”

The Beermen toppled another sister-team in Ginebra San Miguel in the best-of-five semifinals. It took them just five games to oust the Gin Kings.

Magnolia’s semis series against NLEX took a bit longer, with the Hotshots winning in six games, 4-2.