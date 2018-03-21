State of calamity in Bgy. Basak Tamiya

IN order to access its calamity fund, Barangay Basak officials declared a state of calamity in Basak Tamiya, also known as Sitio Sto. Niño, which was razed by fire last Tuesday.

Basak Barangay Captain Isabelito Darnayla said they can now access 70 percent of the barangay’s P2.5 million calamity fund, which they can use to provide meals and other needs to the fire victims.

Most of the families displaced by the fire are temporarily sheltered at the barangay’s gymnasium but around 300 individuals transferred to 14 rooms of the Basak Elementary School yesterday afternoon .

Darnayla said, they expected not over 200 families affected by the fire but as the listing and verification of the fire victims continue, they have so far recorded around 2,500 individuals.

He said it may be possible for them to rebuild their homes if the owners of the privately owned lot would agree.

But before this, he will meet with the residents to plan the reblocking of the area to allow access to fire trucks, for their own safety in case of emergencies.

Senior Fire Official (SFO) 3 Climaco Salisid confirmed that there were only 270 houses that were totally burned.

According to the investigation conducted by the BFP, the fire was caused by a lose electrical connection. Residents saw sparks from a utility wire connected to the house of Federico Degamo before the fire started.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza who visited the fire victims at the gymnasium gave each household food packs and assured house owners and renters of financial assistance usually given to fire survivors.

“Atong gisiguro nga naglihok ang atong mga concerned departments sa pag-assist sa mga fire victims,” said Radaza. (We are ensuring that the concerned departments are there to assist the fire victims).

Meanwhile, fire survivors at Sitio Paradise and portions of Sitio Camansi and Sitio Kitchen have started clearing their respective areas and have built temporary shelters.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan said none of the private land owners have showed up yet to inform them if the fire victims would be allowed to rebuild their homes.