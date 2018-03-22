Man shot dead inside his store in Mandaue City

A 49-year old man was killed on the spot after he was shot by unidentified men on board a motorcycle in Consuelo Village, Barangay Basak, Mandaue City at past 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim, Eddie Barte, who resided in the said place, was shot while he was inside his store at the ground floor of his house.

Barte sustained gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body which caused his immediate death.

SPO4 Noel Vallena, desk officer of Jagobiao police station, said that witnesses saw the assailants who fled the scene on a motorcycle.