Provincial police director orders investigation of Talisay ex-councilor slay

Senior Supt. Edgar Allan Okubo, director of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO), has directed Talisay City Police Office to investigate the killing of former Talisay City councilor Emilio Go.

Go was shot dead by a still unknown assailant in a fighting cock farm inside his family compound at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The provincial director said that the name of the former councilor is included in the list of drug and gambling personalities.

Okuno also directed the investigators to check whether an insider fed information to the perpetrator that Go was in the vicinity of the family compound at the time when the crime was committed.