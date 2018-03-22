Osmeña slammed RDC-7 for “achieving nothing”

For Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the scorecard of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC – 7) is but a blank sheet of paper.

This was the mayor’s response to criticisms posted by RDC-7 Infrastructure Development Committee head Glenn Soco.

Soco, on his Facebook page, expressed his views on the underpass and flyover projects lobbied by local officials.

Osmeña once again accused the council on blocking their infrastructure projects.

“Let’s start with their score cards. Zero. There’s nothing. Nothing,” he said.

On his Facebook post, Soco said they are willing to engage in public discourse to discuss more about the traffic congestion problem in Metro Cebu.