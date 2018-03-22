Pagasa warns ‘wet’ weather during Holy Week

A low-Pressure Area (LPA) is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday or Tuesday.

Weather Specialist Ned Saletrero said that LPA is expected to affect the Eastern Visayas. The LPA will be named Caloy when it enters PAR has a chance of developing into a Tropical Depression, aid Saletrero.

Saletrero also said Cebu will continue to experience sunny weather with isolated rain showers late in the afternoon or that nighttime.

The temperature will be between 25 to 32 degrees with a heat index of 37 to 38 degrees.