Abu Sayyaf bandits abduct school principal in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY–Suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits snatched a school principal in Sulu around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The school principal was inside her office at Liang Elementary School in Barangay Liang in Patikul, when armed men barged in and forcibly took her away, Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, the commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said.

A military official, who did not want to be identified for lack of authority to speak on the matter, identified the abducted principal as Marjorie Abdul, 58, a resident of Godinez in Patikul.

The military official said the group behind Abdul’s abduction was led by a certain Suraka and Edimar Hayudini. Sobejana said a pursuit operation was ongoing.