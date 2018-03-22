3 men ambushed, killed in Lapu-Lapu City

Three persons were killed when they were ambushed near the M.R. F. dumpsite area in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City earlier this evening.

Chief Insp.Wayne Magbanua, chief of the Mactan Police Precinct (Station 2) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, told Cebu Daily News that the three still unidentified male victims were dead on the spot due to several gunshot wounds.

Magbanua said the victims where on board a motorcycle and were heading towards Barangay Bangkal of the city at around 8 p.m. when a man driving another motorcycle overtook their vehicle and repeatedly fired at them.

According to Magbanua, the victims were found to be armed with hand guns and could also be criminal elements.

“(It was) possible that they (the victims) were gun-for-hire or maybe robbers,” Magbanua added.

This incident brought to 45 the number of unsolved killings that have occurred in Cebu’s cities and towns since February.