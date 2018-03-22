Five caught, P80K drugs seized in busts

FIVE persons were caught and P80,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by police in separate operations in the towns of Minglanilla, Alegria and Consolacion in Cebu province last Wednesday.

In Minglanilla town, police arrested 61-year-old Danilo Pepino of Barangay Tungkil and 37-year-old Raymond Arañas of Barangay Pakigne in a drug bust at 1 p.m. last Wednesday.

The two yielded 10 small sachets containing shabu worth P12,980. An undercover cop bought from them one small sachet for P300.

Another senior citizen identified as a certain Pepino yielded one medium sized bag and eight sachets of shabu worth P63,320.

In Alegria town, a 47-year-old drug suspect named Carmelo Navarro of Barangay Labangon in Cebu City and his alleged cohort Richard Jamero yielded five small sachets of shabu of undetermined value to the police.

In Consolacion town, 32-year-old drug suspect Jonmar Alin surrendered three small sachets of shabu to police in a drug bust.