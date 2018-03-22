Lapu traffic enforcers get cash reward

LAPU-LAPU City’s traffic enforcers and police officers who managed to apprehend elected city officials and government employees that violated traffic laws received cash rewards last Wednesday.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza gave the cash rewards ranging from P2,000 to P5,000 to each traffic enforcer and police officer at her office.

Among the violators caught were Barangay Captains Virgilio Casiao of Barangay Pangan-an and Jimboy Igot of Barangay Agus who drove without wearing helmets.

Two barangay councilmen from Barangay Poblacion and Bankal were also caught driving motorcycles with no helmets.

Most of those caught were government employees.

Traffic enforcers or police officers who caught elected officials for traffic violations will receive P5,000 each. Department heads carry a P3,000 cash reward.

“We are doing this because based on reports we received from the traffic office there were elected officials and government employees who identify

themselves as such to avoid apprehension,” the mayor said in Cebuano.

Radaza said the cash reward will spur traffic enforcers to do their job well and to discipline everyone into following traffic laws.