LPA forecast on Holy Week

A LOW Pressure Area (LPA) is expected to enter in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) during Holy Week next week.

Weather Specialist Ned Saletrero of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said the LPA, which will enter PAR on Monday or Tuesday and will likely intensify into a Tropical Depression, will be named “Caloy.”

“Importante nga magmonitor sa weather karon kay daghan pang posible mo-change,” she said in a phone interview.

(It is important to continuously monitor the weather because of possible changes).

Based on available data, Saletrero said that the LPA, which was last spotted approximately 2,000 kilometers east of Mindanao, will bring heavy rains in the eastern Visayas area.

“Karon wala pa tay nakita nga (As of the moment, we do not see any) direct effect niya sa Central Visayas,” she said.

Despite of the presence of the LPA, she said there are no changes in the very warm temperature Metro Cebu has been experiencing.

Pagasa Mactan forecasts the temperature to be between 25 to 32 degrees with a heat index of 37 to 38 degrees in the next few days, and advised the public to drink plenty of fluids and avoid sun exposure.

She said they still cannot declare the onset of the dry hot season or the start of summer, because of the prevailing northeast monsoon or Amihan affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Aside from that, the tail-end of a cold front is causing a weather disturbance in the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Pagasa Mactan said that Cebu will experience sunny weather with isolated rainshowers in the late afternoon or evening in the next few days.