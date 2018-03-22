Heightened security for Holy Week

A HEIGHTENED alert status has been declared nationwide as the country celebrates Holy Week.

In Central Visayas, officials from the Department of Transportation- Regional Management Council (DOTr-RMC – 7) have placed all seaports, airports and land transport operations on high alert status as part of “Oplan: Byaheng Ayos.”

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB – 7) Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon, who hosted the meeting of the council, said they will place signages on Anti- Human Trafficking and Anti- Sexual Harassment advisories in visible areas inside the terminals.

“Transportation is the frontline of trafficking activities. Kasagaran man gud mag recruit og batan-on sa mga probinsya (Many recruit children from the provinces) with promises of jobs,” he said.

He added that they have taught drivers how to detect human traffickers and immediately report to the authorities any highly suspicious activities on board their vehicles.

Cuizon said they will install help desks in terminals to assist passengers and will issue special permits to bus operators for additional trips should the need arise.

Meantime, Land Transportation Office (LTO – 7) Assistant Regional Director Alita Pulga said they have been inspecting buses to ensure the roadworthiness of their vehicles.

“During the holidays we will still conduct roadside inspections. We are are strictly enforcing the rules and regulations including franchise-related violations,” she said.

Pulga added that they will distribute flyers containing the LTO -7 hotline numbers and email address which the commuting public can use to report any complaints.

MCIAA

At the airport, Office of Transportation Security (OTS) Intelligence Officer II Jemar Nietes of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) said, “We are enhancing our security measures through mandatory removal of shoes and random selection of baggage.”

“Bisan dili mo alarm, kay kapkapan gihapon ka and imong handcarry bisan tan-aw nimo walay sulod, but that would be still randomly checked,” he said.

He said that at least two canine dogs will go around the airport.

MCIAA expects more tourists to arrive in Cebu because of the environmental concerns in Boracay.

“We are working with the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation as well as with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Office of Transportation Security (OTS), to ensure that our facilities and services are adequate to cater to more passengers who might divert from Boracay to Cebu,” MCIAA Acting Assistant General Manager Glenn Napuli said in a statement sent to Cebu Daily News.

Napuli said they also anticipate more international flights in the coming week.

Airports in Tagbilaran City, Bohol and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental are also preparing for an influx of passengers for Holy Week.

Ports

Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas (PCG – 7) Deputy Commander Capt. Edgar Boado said Coast Guard substations have floating assets monitoring vessels.

“Kapag nalaman nila na nagkarga ng (If we are notified that they are ferrying) passengers and they are not authorized, then we will apprehend them and we have to impound the vessel,” he said.

Police Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Edgar Allan Okubo said they have already laid down their security plans for the Santa Fe wharf in Bantayan and the San Remigio wharf, which is expected to be swarming with travellers bound for Bantayan for the Holy Week.

He also said they will deploy policemen in bus terminals, beach resorts and tourists spots to ensure the safety of visitors.

Meanwhile, Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Police Regional Office 7 spokesperson said they had a command conference to tackle security plans for the region and these plans are all in place. /With Benjie B. Talisic