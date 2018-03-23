Man shot dead in Talisay

A 42-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle in Sitio Telepono, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City past 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Mario Ylaya Jr. from Barangay Sinsin, Cebu City, sustained a gunshot wound at the back of his head after one of the assailants shot him.

The victim was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

SP01 Maximo Cuyacot of Talisay City Police said Ylaya, who was riding his motorcycle, was followed by the two penetrators when he was heading to Barangay Campo 4 to visit his relative.

Cuyacot said there are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailants and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.