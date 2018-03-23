Man nabbed in Liloan drug bust

A 49-year-old drug peddler was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, southern Cebu on Thursday evening.

Police authorities seized 6 small-sized shabu from Gilbert Cabig, a resident of Barangay Poblacion.

Superintendent Randy Korret, the chief of Liloan police said they conducted a week-long surveillance against Cabig before the buy-bust operation was made.

The suspect is now detained at the Liloal police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.