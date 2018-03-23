Man arrested in San Fernando drug bust
A 39-year-old drug peddler was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay North Poblacion, San Fernando town, southern Cebu past 2 p.m. on March 22, Thursday.
The suspect was identified as Alfredo Asgali from the said barangay.
Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, the chief of San Fernando Police, said that the buy-bust operation was conducted was conducted after a concerned citizen told police authorities regarding Asgali’s illegal activities in the barangay.
Seized from suspect’s possession were 7 small-sized sachets of suspected shabu.
The suspect is now detained at the San Fernando police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
