Gov’t panel suggest 6-month total closure of Boracay starting April 26

The government’s Environment, Tourism and Interior departments are set to submit to President Rodrigo Duterte their recommendation for the six-month total closure of Boracay starting April 26.

Interior Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing III told Radyo Inquirer 990 AM on Friday said the recommendation was finalized after a meeting on Thursday night between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG official said Governor Florencio Miraflores of Aklan was present during the inter-agency meeting.

“Officially na in written form, ang recommendation ay isara po ang isla ng Boracay, huwag papasukin ang local at foreign tourists starting April 26, and six months thereafter,” Densing said in the radio interview.

“Ang desisyon sa date, ang rekomendasyon kasi ang huling may ‘say’ ay si Presidente,” he said.

Densing also urged tourists, who have scheduled their trips to Boracay, to start looking for alternative vacation spots.

“Dahil ho nakaamba ho iyang recommendation, kung alanganin sila at tingin nila eventually aaprubahan ni Presidente Duterte, ang suggestion ko ho ay lumipat na sila ng ibang mapagbabakasyunan,” Densing said.

“Anyway ho nakausap na ho ni Secretary Wanda Teo ang mga tour operators and airlines, they are willing to refund without penalty,” he also said.