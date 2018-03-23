Fire victims told: Return to Paradise, rebuild your homes

Hundreds of fire victims in Barangay Pajo, who are staying at evacuation centers, are advised to return to Sitio Paradise and start to rebuild their houses there.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan said that they would allow the 537 families made up of 2,133 individuals to leave the evacuation centers and return to Sitio Paradise on Sunday especially since the free meals from the barangay would only be until that day.

Chan said the budget for the free food for the fire victims would only last until that day.

He also said that it would be prudent for the fire victims to start rebuilding their houses especially since the reblocked area had already been determined.

He also warned the fire victims not to build any structure on the reblocked area and advised those living on the wetland part of the sitio not to build structures there since it is classified as a danger zone.

Chan also thanked those donors who helped provide free meals to the fire victims for more than a week instead of just three days.

“Dako gyud kaayo mi og pasalamat sa mga donors nga mibati sab og kalooy sa mga biktima sa sunog nga nitabang nato,” said Chan. (We are very thankful to the donors who felt pity for the fire victims and who helped us).

The donors include the Philippine Red Cross, Plantation Bay Resort, MEPZ locators, Alpha Kappa Rho, Jollibee, Barangay Basak and non government organizations (NGOs).

Chan said the 537 families would be able to rebuild on their lots despite the reblocking because they had prevented professional squatters and undocumented claimants from occupying the area.

Chan added that each household will be given a toilet bowl and an emergency solar light from two different donor companies and slippers for all individuals from the rubber sandal makers in Mandaue.

The barangay has also provided the families with laminated sacks used for temporary shelter and the Red Cross had given them kitchen utensils, blankets, personal hygiene kits and water containers.