SRP viaduct to be closed

THE four-lane viaduct of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) at the South Road Properties will be closed to traffic on the late evening of Good Friday (March 30) until the early morning of Black Saturday (March 31).

This developed after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena approved the request of the Cebu Link Joint Venture (CLJV) to close the viaduct as the firm would conduct General Survey Works, which is in preparation for the construction of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which is expected to start in June or July this year.

Osmena said the four-lane viaduct will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. on March 30 up to 4 a.m. on March 31, which is a Black Saturday.

“It will be the whole stretch. They wrote me a letter requesting it. It will be on Good Friday,” said Osmeña.

The letter from the CLJV, dated March 21 stated, that they intended to conduct the General Survey Works on Good Friday to take advantage of minimal traffic at that time.

CLJV is composed of Spain-based Acciona Construccion SA, and Philippine-based firms First Balfour Inc. and D.M. Consunji Inc.

“The CLJV has agreed to prepare public advisory announcements to be published in several local papers as well as have signage installations at several points along the North and South bound lanes of CSCR days prior to the activity,” the consortium said on their document.

Furthermore, CLJV also revealed that their General Survey Works are estimated to be done within four to six hours.

“The Survey Works will be done both along the pedestrian and vehicular lanes section by section to minimize traffic disruption, with minimal equipment and complete safety gear,” they added.

The 8.5-kilometer CCLEX will link SRP in Cebu City to Barangay Pilipog in Cordova, and will have two lanes for each direction and will feature the main twin cable-stayed bridge structure, viaduct, a toll plaza, and a causeway.

The P22 billion project is targeted to be completed by 2020, and is the first of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), the toll road arm of Metro Pacific, expansion projects in Visayas and Mindanao.