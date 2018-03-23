Organizers aim for larger crowds in annual play

BUHING KALBARYO 2018

A SUCCESSFUL performance with a larger crowd to witness it.

This is what organizers of the annual Buhing Kalbaryo envision for their 21st year on Holy Week 2018.

Despite the limited budget, event chairperson and former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, said that they are aiming to give the audience “an unforgettable Buhing Kalbaryo”.

In a press conference at the Rama Compound yesterday, Rama said that they are also expecting a bigger crowd to attend this year’s staging.

As of now, organizers have managed to raise P500,000 as budget for the Holy Week production.

“But we’re expecting more. Some individuals and private firms pledged to contribute and we’re grateful for them. This is a testament of bayanihan among the city’s barangays and the people who want to take part in Buhing Kalbaryo,” said Rama.

Although their time for practice is limited, the organizers revealed that, as of now, they have not experienced any major setbacks or challenges.

“We’re truly aiming to make this a success. That’s why we don’t want to focus on the challenges,” Rama added.

Buhing Kalbaryo, which starts in the morning of Good Friday at the San Nicolas Parish Church, depicts the final days of Jesus Christ prior to his crucifixion until his death in Mt. Calvary.

The play involves dozens of performers and production members from some of Cebu City’s barangays. It is done in three different stages: the first part depicts the days prior to Jesus’ passion, followed by the carrying of the cross and ending with a mock crucifixion at 3 p.m.

Buhing Kalbaryo used to be sponsored by the Cebu City government. It was first staged in 1997.

Last year, organizers – which included Rama – were unable to acquire a budget from City Hall under the administration of Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Also last year, the reenactment of Jesus’ crucifixion, which usually took place in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, was moved to a private lot in Barangay Guadalupe owned by the family of former Cebu Governor and Senator Rene Espina through his son, businessman Erik Espina.

Out of school youth

There will be a total of 112 actors in this year’s Buhing Kalbaryo.

Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, executive vice president of the event, revealed that about thirty percent of the cast members are out-of-school youth.

“This is an avenue for them to discover and improve their talents and creativity,” said Pesquera of the young actors and actresses of the street play.

“We’re so grateful that we have participants not only from Barangay Guadalupe but also from barangays Sawang Calero, Kalunasan, Pasil, Basak-Pardo, and Kinasangan,” Pesquera added.