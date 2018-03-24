1 killed, 3 injured in drive-by shooting at Peter Lim-owned bar

A security guard was killed while three others – another security guard and a German couple – were injured when armed men strafed a vehicle what was coming out from the parking lot of Infinity Bar KTV and Music Lounge along Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City at past 1 a.m. today.

The bar is owned by controversial businessman Peter Lim, who las been linked to the illegal drugs trade by President Rodrigo Duterte, and his brother Wellington Lim.

The guard was guiding the vehicle out the Infinity parking lot when armed men on board another car repeated fired them, hitting two security guards and killing one on the spot.

The fatality was identified as Wilson Bucay, who was assigned at the Infinity parking lot, said Senior Police Officer 3 Wetzel Berry of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide Section.

A German couple who happened to pass by the area were hit by stray bullets.

The injured security guard, George Lambating, 52, who was hit in his right arm, is now being treated in a nearby hospital, along with the still unidentified foreigners.

Police were still confirming who were inside the target vehicle, which sped towards IT Park in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The bullet ridden car has since been cordoned by the police.

Berry said they were still collecting information as to what really happened.