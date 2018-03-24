Pirated DVDs, VCDs seized in downtown raid
By Jessa Mae Sotto March 24,2018
Police and members of the Optical Media Board (OMB) seized sacks of pirated DVDs and VDCs during a raid on Saturday, in Colon St. Cebu City.
At least 12 stalls were raided by the operatives.
Raids were conducted based on a search warrant issued by a Manila-based court.
According to OMB Chief of Legal Division Atty. Cyrus Valenzuela, they are still conducting an inventory to determine the total worth of the seized items.
